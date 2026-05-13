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Persistent showers kept field activity at bay throughout most of the week. On Thursday (May 7) some were, once again, able to make it back in. Aerial fungicide applications on wheat were in full swing hoping to protect what appears to be a promising crop. Many acres of corn are showing their rows, as well as a few scattered soybean fields. Talk of replant is in the farmer discussion throughout many gathering places. Fieldwork looks to be promising for the first of the week. Rains forecasted to move in midweek.