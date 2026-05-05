We got a light sprinkle through the night. We need a heck of a lot more. The hills look absolutely sick. Between the wind and drought, it’s amazing how much sand has been moving. There are some places around the corrals that have blown down to the hardpan, and I’m not sure what previous generation it was that had so many fencing staples, but good heavens!
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Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com.