It’s 3 a.m. in the Sandhills, and while it’s not my usual hour to be writing a column, it’s the time I felt like, for once in the last month, I had the most clarity on the chaos that’s been whirling around my mind here lately. It’s nothing bad, just a season of uncertainty at times.
People are also reading…
Katie Kaliff-Jagels is a farmer’s daughter with a passion for fashion, marketing and her rural roots. She and her husband, Jason, ranch in the Nebraska Sandhills—raising Angus bulls, their toddler, and the occasional “surprise” critters that Katie sneaks home.