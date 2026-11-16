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“Today's trade opened up pretty weak but had a good rebound into the close, I'm hopeful it's some profit taking. Cattle futures made strong gains last week, with February live cattle up nearly $7 and January feeder cattle up around $17. Tight feeder cattle supplies remain a source of fundamental support, and that strength appeared to help lift live cattle futures,” Seth Vander Weide of Logic Ag Marketing said. “Technically, the rally brought some Live Cattle contracts back to roughly the 50% retracement level, with others reaching a bit higher.”