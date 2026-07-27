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The Hightower Report said, “Wheat is following the weakness in the other ag markets this morning on easing geopolitical risk, after President Trump halted the bombing campaign against Iran at least temporarily, higher Australian production estimates and talk that Ukraine is interested in a new Black Sea export corridor. However, Russia continued to attack Ukraine ports over the weekend and there has been no indication that either side is interested in ending infrastructure and vessel attacks.” Bryant Sanderson at CHS Hedging said, “The forecasts for the EU are cooler but are still expected to see above normal temperatures. Rain chances also improved from last week’s forecasts.”