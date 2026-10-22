“Prices ranged from $.04-$.10 lower with KC and MIAX both slipping to fresh 3-month lows. CGO Dec-26 was down $.03 ½ at $6.24 ¾, Dec-26 KC was off $.07 ¼ at $6.65 ¾, while Dec-26 MIAX is $.09 ¾ lower at $6.42. Spot MIAX futures are now $1.50 bu. off their Sept-26 highs. Next support is the June-26 low at $6.25 while the contract low is $6.21. Trilateral talks between U.S., Russia and Ukraine are slated for Nov. 10, meanwhile the fighting continues. SovEcon cut Ukraine’s wheat export forecast another 7.7% to 14.4 mmt vs. the USDA est. already down to 12.5 mmt. Ukraine’s exports July through Sept at 3.8 mmt is the lowest in 15 years," stated Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
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