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The Hightower Report said, “The USDA report data for wheat was slightly bearish on the higher U.S. carryout, but Friday’s weakness was enhanced by the notably sharp break in corn. USDA decreased harvested acres but increased wheat yield. Good planting conditions across the Plains prevailed over the weekend and now rains in the southern Plains are expected this week, ideal for early crop development.” Kevin Stockard at CHS Hedging said, “Ukraine’s Zelensky said at the Warsaw Security Forum, “Everyone is talking about diesel, but no one is talking about grain – there will be a crisis in 2-3 months.”