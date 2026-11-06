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The Hightower Report said, “Wheat had a minor bounce at midday from the early weakness but was unable to make it higher on the day. President Trump’s comments this morning that Black Sea talks next week could also include negotiations with Europe resulted in additional pressure. Stochastics continues to show some bullish divergence and although there is no bullish technical signal in place yet and pressure may continue through mid-next week due to the Black Sea talks, the market may have a better chance to finally see a corrective rally once the talks end.” Brandon Doherty at Total Farm Marketing said, “Argentina’s 26/27 wheat harvest is estimated to be 8.5% complete as of November 5. This is an increase of only 1.8% for the week, likely due to delays caused by recent storm fronts moving across the country. The production estimate for Argentina’s wheat crop was unchanged at 23.4 mmt – if realized, this would be down from last year’s 27.8 mmt harvest.”