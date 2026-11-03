“Prices were $.07-$.10 lower across the 3 classes in choppy 2-sided trade. CGO Dec-26 was $.06 ¾ lower at $5.99 ¾, Dec-26 KC was off $.09 ¾ at $6.36 ¼ while Dec-26 MIAX was down $.06 ¾ at $6.19. With Russia able to ship roughly 3 mmt per month with another 1 mmt from Ukraine would put the current USDA export forecasts at 40 and 12.5 mmt respectively close to the current reality. IKAR lowered their Russian wheat export forecast 2.5 mmt to 39.5 mmt.," stated Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
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