“Prices ranged from $.12-$.15 higher also closing near session highs. CGO Dec-26 was $.12 ½ higher at $7.41 ¼, KC Dec-26 was also $.12 ½ higher at $8.18 ¾ while Dec-26 MIAX was $.14 ½ higher at $7.62 ½. While Russia and Ukraine continue to target each other port infrastructure with missile/drone strikes, Moscow hints diplomacy may lead to a peaceful solution to end the war. SovEcon lowered their Russian export forecast another 3.2 mmt to 41.4 vs. the USDA est. of 46 mmt. Sept-26 shipments are expected to reach 2 mmt,” pointed out Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
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