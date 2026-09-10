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ADM Investor Services said, “Prices range from $.01-$.04 higher in 2-sided trade overnight. CGO Dec-26 is $.03 ½ higher at $7.32 ¼, KC Dec-26 is up $.01 ½ at $8.07 ¾ while Dec-26 MIAX is $.02 higher at $7.50.” Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “USDA will likely leave the US production estimates alone in this month’s WASDE, as they wait for the Small Grains Summary on September 30. They will have a chance to update the rest of the balance sheet, with traders looking for few changes, as a Bloomberg survey shows an average guess of 718 mbu, just 1 mbu above August.”