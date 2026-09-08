“Prices finished $.08-$.18 higher after trading as much as $.30 higher overnight. CGO Dec-26 was $.13 higher at $7.47, KC Dec-26 was $.16 ¾ higher at $8.19 while Dec-26 MIAX was up $.08 ¾ at $7.53 ¾. Weekend talks with Russia and Ukraine failed to produce a peaceful solution, which was followed by missile and drone attacks by both sides. MM’s have their largest long position in CGO wheat since June-22 at 14.7k contracts, while their combined long position across the 3 classes at nearly 86k is the largest since May-22. Ukraine’s Ag. Ministry reports 2026 winter wheat harvest has reached 98% with volume at 24.9 mmt, while corn harvest is just underway,” pointed out Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.