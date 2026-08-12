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The Hightower Report said, “The market finished with strong upside gains today even though USDA’s report was mostly neutral with ending stocks near guesses as well as U.S. wheat production, although world wheat carryout was higher than expected. Yields were cut a tenth of a bushel and prevent plant acres were 362,000.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “So far for the month of August, both Russian and Ukrainian grain exports are down significantly compared to a year ago. Russia’s total grain exports are down 22% to 976,400 mt, while Ukraine’s are down 75% at 280,000 mt. When looking at wheat specifically, Russian exports are down 18% year over year at 801,500 mt for the first 10 days of August. And since exports began on July 1, Ukraine has shipped 1.2 mmt of wheat, down 20% year over year.”