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ADM Investor Services said, “Prices have turned $.02-$.03 lower in choppy 2-sided trade. CGO Sept-26 is down $.02 ¼ at $6.38 ¼, KC Sept-26 is $.03 lower at $7.10 ½ while MIAX Sept-26 is down $.02 ½ at $6.67 ½.” Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “This week’s NASS Crop Progress report showed 91% of the US winter wheat crop harvested by Sunday, now matching the normal pace. The spring wheat crop was 24% harvested, ahead of the 19% 5-year average pace. Spring wheat conditions were down 4% at 51% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index dropping 9 points to 339.”