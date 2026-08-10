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“Despite a strong start this morning, wheat prices faded throughout the day. Ultimately winter wheat closed mostly higher, but spring wheat futures posted modest losses due to favorable conditions in Canada. Additionally, front month (September) MATIF wheat posted a bearish key reversal, which pressured U.S. prices,” Doherty said. “Weekly wheat export inspections came in at 15.5 mb, which brings total 2026/27 inspections to 122 mb, down 25% from last year. Inspections are running below the USDA’s estimated pace. Total 2026/27 wheat exports are forecasted at 775 mb, down 15% from the year prior. According to the Saskatchewan agriculture ministry, an estimated 87% of the Canadian spring wheat crop was rated good to excellent.”