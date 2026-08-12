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“The wheat complex is trading higher across the board this morning. Looking at the September contracts, Chicago wheat is up 4-3/4 cents at $6.45-1/4, Kansas City wheat is 6-1/2 cents higher at $7.20, and Minneapolis spring wheat is up 2-1/2 cents at $6.72-1/2,” Matthew Lucas of Total Farm Marketing said. “Russian wheat exports in August could fall to their lowest level in nearly a decade, as low prices and elevated security risks weigh on export activity. With Russia remaining the world’s largest wheat exporter, further disruptions could have significant implications for global wheat supplies.”