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The Hightower Report said, “Wheat nearly touched limit down on yesterday morning’s heavy selling before halving the losses by the end of the session. Despite Putin’s public comments that peace talks are possible, additional attacks on Odessa and Kiev overnight do not indicate there is any change in the conflict.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Asian buyers have reportedly turned to Australian and Argentinian wheat as disruptions in the Black Sea due to the war delay shipments and drive global prices higher. Indonesia, the world’s second largest wheat importer, is paying for sharply more for alternatives.”