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“Energy prices rebounded with spot crude oil futures up about $2.50/barrel this afternoon. This is tied to new attacks between the US and Iran, and likely helped limit losses in the wheat market today,” Heinberg said. “According to APK-Inform, Ukraine’s weekly exports of wheat, corn, and barley totaled 240,900 mt for the week ended August 26. That represents an increase of 28%, with wheat accounting for 173,300 mt of that total. APK-Inform did not offer a reason for the increase in exports, though Ukraine has been shifting shipments to Danube ports after the recent increase in attacks.”