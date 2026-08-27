“Prices ranged from $.09-$.13 higher in choppy 2-sided trade with new contract highs in both CGO and KC. CGO Dec-26 was up $.12 ½ at $7.60 ¾, KC Dec-26 was $.13 ¼ higher at $8.22 while Dec-26 MIAX is up $.09 ¾ at $7.57 ¾. Ukraine’s grain shipments in August have reached only 574k mt, down 60% YOY. Growing drought conditions in S. Ukraine threaten to delay or reduce winter wheat plantings for the 2027 harvest. Logistical issues may be starting to turn into supply issues. Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer who typically imports 80% of their wheat from Russia/Ukraine has reportedly bought 2 cargoes of wheat from France. Sudan has also reportedly bought a cargo of wheat from France, their first in 18 years. Argus reports France’s soft wheat production will reach 30.8 mmt, down 7.6% YOY while all EU production at 161.5 mmt is down 9%. U.S. wheat sales at 15 mil. bu. were in line with expectations. YTD commitments at 304 mil. are down 32% from YA vs. the USDA forecast of down 15%. Tunisia reportedly bought 125k mt of soft wheat at $305/mt CF for Sept-Nov shipment while passed on making any purchase in their 120k mt tender,” pointed out Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
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