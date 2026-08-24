U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins defended President Donald Trump’s decision to allow more imported ground beef into the country, saying it will help Americans shrink their grocery bills.
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U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins defended President Donald Trump’s decision to allow more imported ground beef into the country, saying it will help Americans shrink their grocery bills.
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