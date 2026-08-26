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“Prices range from 9-15 cents higher. CGO Dec-26 is up 14 cents at $7.17, KC Dec-26 is 14 ½ cents higher at $7.85 ¼ while Dec-26 MIAX is 9 cents higher at $7.29. CGO and KC both have traded to new highs for the month. Repairs to damaged grain infrastructure at Russia’s port of Novorossiysk could take between one to four months before operations can resume while they considering pausing their grain export duty,” Soderberg said. “Consulting group ProZerno expects total Russian grain exports will reach just over 2 mmt, down 20% from their forecast 2 weeks ago.”