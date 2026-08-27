As another harvest season draws near, billions of bushels of corn and soybeans will be coming out of U.S. fields. Many of those will end up on barges, floating down the major rivers to be delivered to customers.
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As another harvest season draws near, billions of bushels of corn and soybeans will be coming out of U.S. fields. Many of those will end up on barges, floating down the major rivers to be delivered to customers.
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By Tim Kenyon
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