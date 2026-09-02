“Prices ranged from $.11 lower to $.05 higher. CGO Dec-26 was down $.08 ½ at $7.74, KC Dec-26 was $.11 lower at $8.34 ¼ while Dec-26 MIAX is $.05 higher at $7.82. All 3 classes established new contract highs while CGO and KC both narrowly avoided a key reversal day. Russia’s Economy Ministry announced they would pause export duties on grain shipments through the end of 2026. Russian missile strikes targeted the port city of Odesa overnight, damaging grain infrastructure along with a residential building. Ukraine’s food exports fell to 2.15 mmt in August, down 41.5% from June, while grain exports at 774k mt were down 67%. Ukraine’s largest farmer’s union stated they need to prepare for deep water ports to be closed until at least early 2027. Germany’s ag ministry estimates this year’s grain harvest will be off 7.3% from YA at 37.4 mmt. Export sales are expected to range from 12-24 mil. bu.,” pointed out Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
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