People are also reading…
“Prices were mostly lower across the complex with bean prices ranging from $.03 lower to $.02 higher, meal was steady to $2 lower while oil was 20-30 points lower. Bean and meal spreads weakened while oil spreads were mixed. Agricultural markets will continue to monitor signs of demand interest from China following Sunday’s fact sheet that outlined an agreement for them to purchase $17 bil. in U.S. ag goods annually. This is in addition to the 25 mmt of soybeans they pledged to purchase last fall. U.S. weather remains bearish as rains thru the upcoming holiday weekend are forecast to be heaviest for east Texas and the Gulf coast region stretching northeast across the south Midwest and ECB. Lighter amounts for the Great Lakes region and Northern Plains. Week 2 of the outlook continues to lean toward above normal temperatures and normal to above normal precipitation. Crush margins fell back $.03 to $3.51 ½ bu. while bean oil PV increased to 53.2%. Plantings remain at a record pace at 67%, above the 63% pace from YA and 5-year average of 53%,” reported Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.