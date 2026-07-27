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“Prices across the ag space were sharply lower in response to a steep drop in energy prices. Crude oil prices collapsed as the Trump Administration paused plans to escalate the war with Iran in hopes that diplomatic measures can achieve a peace solution while reopening the Straits of Hormuz. As expected, 100+ degree heat blanketed much of the plains and WCB this weekend. While there was little to no precipitation for Iowa and the Great Lakes region, forecasts this week for coverage of 0.75”-1.50” would keep yields prospects high. Lighter amounts for the WCB and Northern plains with little to no precipitation for the S. Plains. Above normal temperatures with limited prospects for rain hold through the first week of August where crop stress will remain elevated,” Soderberg said.