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"Prices closed mostly lower today with beans down $.05-$.07, meal was mixed and within $1 of unchanged, while oil was off over $.01 lbs. Nov-26 futures closed into new 2-month lows and below its 100-day MA support. Bean and meal spreads firmed while oil spreads weakened. Dec-26 meal violated support at its 100-day MA before bouncing. Dec-26 oil closed into a 4-month low. Crush margins slipped $.05 to $2.35 bu., reaching a 2-month low, while bean oil PV fell to 49.4%. Light rain will favor the WCB and Great Lakes region the next few days before widespread showers fill in across the central and southern Midwest this weekend into early next week. Above normal temperatures look to hold across the nation’s midsection through the first week of Nov-26, while a dryer outlook in the NW corn belt will improve harvest conditions,” wrote Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.