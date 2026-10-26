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Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Soybean futures are trading sharply lower this morning following election results in Brazil. November soybeans are down 18-3/4 cents to $12.38 while March is down 19 cents to $12.57. December soybean meal is down $6.60 to $339.50 and December soybean oil is down 0.34 cents to 66.48 cents.” Nick Paumen at CHS Hedging said, “IMEA reported Mato Grosso soybean planting to by over 75% complete, keeping on the fastest pace on record. This also creates the thought that safrinha corn planting extending further into their dry period next year will be minimal. Mato Grosso has seen 34% of normal rain in the last 14-days, prompting producers take advantage of the weather.”