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“Prices surged late, closing into new highs. Beans were $.19-$.23 higher trading to new contract highs. Meal was up $4-$6 while oil was up well over $.01 lb. Oct-26 meal held just below LW’s high at $350.80 while Oct-26 oil rejected trade below its 50 and 100-day MA’s. The USDA announced flash sales of 272k mt (10 mil. bu.) to China and 206.5k mt (7.6 mil. bu.) to an unknown buyer. Since 1990 the USDA lowered yields in August 19 times, in the previous 18 years yields in September were raised 7 times, while lowered 11,” noted Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.