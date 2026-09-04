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ADM Investor Services said, “Prices were mostly lower with beans down $.06-$.08, meal was mixed and little changed while oil was down 70-80 points. Beans and oil spreads were mixed while meal spreads weakened. Oct-26 meal jumped out to a 2-year high before pulling back while Oct-26 oil fell to a new low for the week.” The Hightower Report said, “India’s oilseed crops continue to be a concern and if the monsoon does not perform better this month, India may become a much larger soyoil importer later this year if they have fewer beans to crush.”