People are also reading…
Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Soybean futures are trading lower to start the day in quiet trade overall. November futures took out yesterday’s high overnight but have not taken out Friday’s high. November soybeans are down 1/4 cent to $13.16 while March is down 1/2 cent to $13.36. October soybean meal is down $1.00 to $347.60 and soybean oil is down 0.53 cents to 69.10 cents.” The Hightower Report said, “U.S. Trade Representative, Greer, said overnight the upcoming China/U.S. summit in 20 days may include announcements to incentivize U.S. grain/soy sales. High food costs are becoming a more important media talking point with the world food prices now at their highest level since 2022.”