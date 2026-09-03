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The Hightower Report said, “Similar to yesterday, beans are starting lower this morning on profit taking and speculative overcrowding as managed money net longs inch towards the all-time record high. Bean oil is weak this morning after Russian President Putin made remarks overnight that peace talks may be possible. This is a shift in Putin’s rhetoric from recent days and has resulted in a broad selloff across the grain/soy markets this morning.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Allendale has estimated the US 2026 soybean yield at 52.6 bpa with production at 4.515 bb. This estimate is below both the USDA’s and Pro Farmer’s guesses. The USDA may lower yield in this month’s WASDE report.”