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The Hightower Report said, “Sideways trade continued in beans overnight and the market is seeing support this morning from reports China has purchased 1 million tons, or 14-15 cargoes of U.S. beans out of the Gulf this week and has reached roughly half of the 25 million ton purchase commitment made last year.” Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “The Rosario Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina soybean crop at 47.8 MMT for 2026/27, down 0.2 MMT from the previous estimate. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimates the crop will see a 1.2% increase in acreage to 17 million hectares (42 million acres).”