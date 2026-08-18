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“The Pro Farmer Crop Tour found pod counts in Ohio at 1197.25 per 3×3 plot which compared to 1287.28 last year. In South Dakota, pod counts were 945.98 which compared to 1188.45 last year. Better yields are expected in the eastern states, but excessive rain could cause more problems,” Doherty said. "Soybeans were mixed to end the day with a slight loss in the front month and gains in deferred contracts, but prices fell sharply from their highs earlier in the day. Overall support came from another drop in crop conditions by 1 point good to excellent to 61%.”