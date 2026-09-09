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“Prices were mixed with beans down $.05-$.07, meal was steady to $2 higher while oil was within a few points of unchanged. Bean and oil spreads weakened while meal spreads firmed. Nov-26 beans held within yesterday’s range. Oct-26 oil held support above its 50 and 100-day MA support between 69.50-69.65. Heavy rains across central IA the past 24 hours with many areas picking up 2+ inches. Lighter amounts in surrounding areas,” noted Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.