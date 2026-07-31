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Brandon Doherty at Total Farm Marketing said, “Soybeans ended the day lower but came back within the last 30 minutes of trade to close down just slightly. Today was first notice day for all August soybean products. Overnight, the war with Iran continued to escalate with Iran striking US targets in Kuwait, and this brought crude oil over a dollar higher, but soybean oil did not follow and may be separating itself from the moves in crude.” The Hightower Report said, “Significant moisture potential across the largest bean producing states over the next week is perfect timing for pod setting and soil moisture replenishment ahead of a drier pattern expected in mid-August.”