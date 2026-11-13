People are also reading…
Mark Soderberg at ADM Investor Services said, “Prices were $.01-$.03 higher as spreads firmed. Dec-26 closed near the midpoint of today’s range in choppy 2-sided trade. Yesterday’s O.I. was up another 12.3k contracts despite heavy liquidation of the Dec-26 contract.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Despite the strong weekly sales, overall export demand remains lackluster. Total commitments stand at 1.089 bb, down 28% from last year, compared with USDA’s forecast for a 4.5% decline in exports for the full marketing year. At this point in the season, commitments typically reach 42% of USDA’s export target. Current sales represent only 33.5% of the recently reduced forecast.”