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“Corn futures are trading slightly higher this morning,” Total Farm Marketing said. “December corn is 1/2 cent higher at $4.40-1/2, while March corn is also 1/2 cent higher at $4.55.”
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“Corn futures are trading slightly higher this morning,” Total Farm Marketing said. “December corn is 1/2 cent higher at $4.40-1/2, while March corn is also 1/2 cent higher at $4.55.”
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