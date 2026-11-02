People are also reading…
Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn prices are up 3 to 4 cents on Monday morning. Futures fell into the end of the month, with contracts down 1 ¼ to 4 cents on Friday. Open interest was up 18,427 contracts on Friday. December was down 8 ¼ cents for the week and 53 cents for the month.” Bryant Sanderson at CHS Hedging said, “Harvest is wrapping up in some areas of the country as the last 20% appears to be taking a while to get out with rains and lack of storage on farm. Farmer selling will be interesting to watch and how elevators manage their DP programs on this last portion of corn harvest.”