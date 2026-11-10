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"A morning flash sale to Mexico of 312,700 tons started the day on a positive note and the market finally got a reason to short cover with bullish numbers for corn from the USDA. U.S. ending stocks came in well below the average guess and yields lower than expected. Exports were lowered slightly offsetting part of the reduced production, but the report was considered bullish, especially after the recent long decline over the past couple of months," according to The Hightower Report. "The rally would have likely extended further except for the fact South American weather continues to be good and the U.S. is seeing ideal harvest weather week as well."