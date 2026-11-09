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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn prices are trading with 1 to 2 cent gains on Monday morning. Futures closed the Friday session with contracts fractionally to 2 cents higher, as that eased the weekly loss in the December contract to 6 ¼ cents. Open interest was up 18,644 contracts on Friday, as 30,857 contracts were rolling out of December, mostly to the March (up 30,567).” Joe Barker at CHS Hedging said, “Basis levels for corn are increasing in the eastern corn belt as harvest is wrapping up. For example, a major corn processor in Decatur, IL is posted at +10 CZ. This is up 15 cents in 2 weeks. However, basis levels in the western corn belt have been generally unchanged over that same period.”