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“USDA released the Weekly Export Inspections report this morning. For the week ending Nov. 19, Corn exports reached 1.19 MMT (46.8 mb). This was above market expectations for the week, but still 22% behind last year. Overall corn export pace is still a concern to the corn market,” Doherty said. “The U.S. Dollar Index continues to surge higher, trading to new highs for the move on Monday, and highest levels in 19 months. The strong U.S. dollar impacts the competitiveness of U.S. grains on the export market.”