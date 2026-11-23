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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is up 3 to 4 cents in early Monday trade. Futures close the Friday session with contracts down 1 ¼ to 4 ½ cents across the board, facing weakness into the weekend. Open interest was down 33,118 contracts, mainly in the nearby December (-52,985 contracts).” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “The corn crop is nearly completely harvested, but production forecasts fell in the last WASDE report. Demand has been the weak point, and although ethanol production moved to seasonal highs, it is unlikely that it will meet the USDA’s forecast for a 2% increase in crush from last year.”