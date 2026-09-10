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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn prices are trading with 4 to 5 cent gains early on Thursday morning. Futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts slipping 3 to 5 ¾ cents and near session lows. Open interest was up 15,233 contracts on Wednesday, mainly in July, even as December OI dropped 13,755 contracts. There were 319 deliveries against September corn overnight.” ADM Investor Services said, “Today’s EIA data is expected to show ethanol production holding near 325 mil. gallons last week, vs. 326 mil. the previous week.”