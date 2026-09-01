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ADM Investor Services said, “Prices were $.07-$.09 higher in volatile 2-sided trade. Dec-26 futures carved out a new contract high for a 3rd consecutive session. Next resistance for the spot contract is $5.38, a 38% retracement on the weekly chart. O.I. increased 15.5k contracts in yesterday’s trade.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Above-normal temperatures and mostly dry conditions across the Corn Belt are pushing the crop toward maturity at a faster pace. Poor finishing weather could reduce yield potential as unfavorable conditions during grain fill limit kernel development.”