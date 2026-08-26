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“Prices were $.08-$.10 higher, closing near session highs in volatile 2-sided trade. Spreads were mixed. Sept-26 futures closed above $5 for the first time in 2 ½ years. Next resistance is $5.04 ½, the Feb-25 high on the weekly chart. Dec-26 traded into new contract highs in late trade. Crop ratings fell 3% to 57% G/E, vs. expectations for a 1% drop. Overall ratings fell to a new low for the growing season, holding below the historical average. 86% of the crop is in the dough stage, 45% is dented while 6% of the crop is mature, all at or ahead of the 5-year average. Updated ratings suggest an average U.S. yield of 180.1 bpa with production at 15.953 bil. bu., 60 mil. below the USDA forecast of 16.013 bil. Dec-26 closed higher 8 of the past 10 sessions with today’s high $.99 above the June low. We had MM’s buying another 17k contracts yesterday extending their long position to 321k, likely over 330k after today, the largest in 3 months,” wrote Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.