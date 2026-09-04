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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is down 1 to 2 cents so far on Friday morning. Futures closed the Thursday session with contracts mixed, as front months were down 1 ½ to 3 ½ cents and deferreds fractionally higher. Most 2026/27 contracts were 12 to 15 cents off their overnight lows. Open interest was up 15,492 contracts on Thursday. There was just 1 delivery for September corn futures overnight. The market will be closed on Monday for Labor Day.” ADM Investor Services said, “The BAGE held their Argentine 2025/26 production forecast steady at 64 mmt, vs. USDA 63 mmt, while reporting harvest has reached 93%. New crop plantings are underway with 1.5% of the 8.4 mil. HA seeded.”