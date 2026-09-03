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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is down 13 to 14 cents so far on Thursday. Futures rounded out the Wednesday session with contracts fading the midday gains and closing 1 to 2 ¾ cents in the red. Some deferreds finished the day higher. Open interest was up 13,042 contracts on Wednesday. There were another 114 deliveries issued against September corn overnight.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “A farmer survey conducted by Allendale has estimated the US 2026 corn yield at 178.7 bushels per acre which would lead to total production of 15.833 bb. This estimate falls in between the lower Pro Farmer number and higher USDA guess.”