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“Brazilian first crop corn planting has reached 40% complete as overall weather has supported planting pace. This is slightly ahead of the five-year average. Brazil first crop corn is typically used to meet internal corn demand, but planted area is expected to increase by 5% more in 2026-27,” Heinberg said. “Despite lower prices, corn export demand could be a building concern in the corn market as current corn sales are behind the pace to reach the USDA targets and trend below last year. If the trend continues, export target may be decreased, increase corn supply picture. For October so far, only three announced corn sales have been published despite the weakening price.”