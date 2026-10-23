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Mark Soderberg at ADM Investor Services said, “Prices were $.03-$.05 lower while spreads also weakened. Dec-26 held support above this week’s low at $4.53 ½. I expect harvest will likely be 60% complete by the end of this weekend. Prices struggle to find a bottom with harvest pressure while speculative traders continue to shed length. Open interest from yesterday was down 10k contracts.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Favorable weather forecasts across much of the Corn Belt heading into next week should support harvest progress as some producers will be nearing completion of the corn harvest. A strong harvest pace has likely kept pressure on corn prices.”