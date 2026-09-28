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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is down 3 to 4 ½ cents early on Monday, getting spillover weakness from soybeans. Futures found strength throughout the Friday session, as contracts closed 10-15 cents off the early lows and steady to a penny higher. December managed to post a ¾ cent gain on the week. Open interest was down just 848 contracts on Friday, mainly in the December contracts (-8,821 contracts).” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Wet conditions and rainfall across parts of the Midwest have limited harvest activity, providing some support to corn futures. Cooler-than-average temperatures and above-normal rainfall are expected across portions of the Corn Belt over the next two weeks.”